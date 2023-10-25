Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has defended the spin duo of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, who have come under immense criticism for their failure to take wickets.

The pair have not been able to provide the breakthroughs needed in the middle overs for quite some time, which has led to people questioning whether changes need to be made in the spin department.

However, Azam has thrown his support behind Shadab and Nawaz, insisting they are the “best bowlers” the country has.

“These are our best bowlers – Shadab and Nawaz,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Shadab has picked up two wickets in four matches at an average of 90 and an economy rate of 6.42.

Nawaz has also taken two wickets in four games, but at an average of 91.50 and an economy rate of 5.80.

Pakistan got off to a flawless start in the World Cup as they defeated the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, against whom they chased down a target of 345, making it the highest successful run chase ever in the tournament.

However, things have gone completely downhill for the men in green since then as they lost to India, Australia and Afghanistan.

With the team on a three-game losing streak, Pakistan will be aiming to beat South Africa by a big margin when they face off against each other on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

