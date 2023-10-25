Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said young rising star Zaman Khan has “bowled really well” and is someone to watch out for.

He was particularly impressed with the 22-year-old’s ODI debut against Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup, which was a must-win game for the men in green if they wanted to make it to the final.

Akhtar noted that the Mirpur native gave the men in green a good chance of winning the match as he created plenty of chances.

Even though Pakistan went on to lose in heartbreaking circumstances, the Rawalpindi Express pointed out that a future star was discovered.

“The match that was made in favour of Pakistan, it was all done by Zaman Khan. Whatever chances Pakistan had of winning the match were all because of him. Shaheen Afridi also got a few wickets, but credit goes to Zaman. He bowled really well,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Zaman wasn’t picked in Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

The men in green began on a high as they defeated the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, but let their strong start go to waste as they lost their next three games against India, Australia and Afghanistan.

Next up for them will be a clash against South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

