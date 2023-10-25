Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

India opening batsman Shubman Gill has pointed out that Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah is not afraid to use his pace to take wickets.

He noted that Naseem relies on his bowling speed to get breakthroughs and if he is getting assistance from the wicket, he will target good areas too.

The 20-year-old Pakistan pace maestro had been in phenomenal form prior to suffering a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup.

“Naseem uses pace, and if he is getting help from the wicket, he sets the area accordingly,” Gill was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Naseem has been ruled out of the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and could also miss Pakistan’s tour of Australia at the end of 2023 and the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well.

The men in green wasted their strong start in the World Cup as they won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing three in a row to India, Australia and Afghanistan.

With their campaign having taken a turn for the worse, Pakistan will be seeking a big win when they go up against South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 11058 ( 73.51 % ) No! 3985 ( 26.49 % )

