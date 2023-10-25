Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Stuart Broad, the England fast bowler, said he always enjoys watching Pakistan seamers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf bowl as he expects something to happen every time.

Afridi and Rauf are both key members of the pace attack in limited overs cricket, along with Naseem Shah, who is currently out of action with a shoulder injury.

Both Afridi and Rauf are capable of hitting 150 kph when bowling and also utilise their swing and extra bounce to get wickets.

“Every time I see a ball in the hands of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf I feel like something is going to happen. Their emotions are high, I love the energy they bring to the game,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saq Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Afridi and Rauf are now representing Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, with the former having taken 10 wickets in five games, including a five-for in the match against Australia, at an average of 25.10.

As for Rauf, he has claimed eight wickets so far at an average of 35.75.

The men in green began their campaign with victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering three straight losses to India, Australia and Afghanistan.

Pakistan will be searching for a much-needed win then they go up against South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

