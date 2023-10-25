Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel believes fast bowler Zaman Khan can be a “match-winner” for the men in green in the future.

Zaman is one of the up-and-coming pace prospects in Pakistan and has already featured in six T20Is, where he has taken four wickets at an average of 32.50 and an economy rate of 6.66.

He also made his ODI debut in Pakistan’s must-win game against Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup, but he went wicketless.

Having shown plenty of promise so far, especially in domestic T20 leagues, Morkel is thrilled to have the chance to work with the 22-year-old and play a role in his development.

“I’m excited just to work with him, connect with him and build that relationship, help him develop because he’s a match-winner,” the former South Africa pacer was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Zaman was not included in Pakistan’s team for the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

The men in green began with a bang as they defeated the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, against whom they chased down a target of 345, making it the highest successful run chase in World Cup history.

However, they were unable to maintain their momentum as they lost to India, Australia and Afghanistan.

Currently on a three-game losing streak, Pakistan will be hoping to snap it when they face South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

