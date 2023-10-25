Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Australia batsman Tom Moody believes Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan “can have an impact” batting in the top six.

Shadab is currently playing in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and hasn’t fared well with the bat or ball, even though Moody classifies him as a “genuine all-rounder.”

In four matches, the 25-year-old from Mianwali has scored 74 runs, which includes a top score of 40, at an average of 24.66.

He has also taken two wickets at an average of 90 and an economy rate of 6.42.

Despite his poor performance thus far, Moody still feels he is the complete package.

“Shadab is certainly a great package and a genuine all-rounder, someone who can bat in the top six and have an impact,” he was quoted as saying on the website of International League T20 team, the Desert Vipers.

Pakistan started their World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia and Afghanistan.

Next up for them will be a clash against South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

