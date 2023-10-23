Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Waqar Younis, the legendary Pakistan fast bowler, said Shaheen Shah Afridi’s bowling has been “too good” for India captain Rohit Sharma.

Afridi has got Rohit out on a couple of occasions with absolutely cracking deliveries that are virtually unplayable.

The latest incident came during the Asia Cup earlier in 2023, where the 23-year-old clean bowled the Indian skipper.

Recalling that particular ball, Waqar admitted that there was nothing Rohit could do about it since it was just too good.

“There isn’t much you can do about that delivery. That was too good for Rohit,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Afridi is currently playing in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has taken nine wickets in Pakistan’s first four matches, including a five-wicket haul in the team’s most recent game against Australia.

The men in green defeated the Netherlands and Sri Lanka to get off to a perfect start, but their campaign took a major hit when they lost to India and Australia.

They will now face Afghanistan on October 23 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 10824 ( 75.24 % ) No! 3562 ( 24.76 % )

