Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Haris, the promising Pakistan power-hitter, has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be the next AB de Villiers or Suryakumar Yadav as he wants to “make a name for myself as a 360-degree cricketer.”

The term 360-degree cricketer has been aptly given to De Villiers, a South Africa batting legend, and Yadav, an India batsman with explosive power, as both of them have a wide range of shots in their arsenal that allow them to hit the ball to all parts of the ground.

While Haris is developing this skill as well, the 22-year-old doesn’t want to be compared to the duo as he believes he has his “own level.”

“Surya has his own level, De Villiers had his own level and I [have] my own level well. I want to make a name for myself as a 360-degree cricketer, not use theirs,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Haris didn’t play in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka or their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

He was selected for the recently-concluded Asia Cup and featured in the team’s match against Sri Lanka, but only managed to make three runs.

The men in green are now involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and kicked off their campaign on a high as they beat the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, things haven’t gone well for them since then as they lost to India and Australia.

Currently on a two-match losing streak, Pakistan will be hoping to turn their fortunes around when they take on Afghanistan on October 23 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Taken note of his finishing, Grant Bradburn not giving up hope on Pakistan all-rounder failing to deliver

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 10823 ( 75.24 % ) No! 3562 ( 24.76 % )

Like this: Like Loading...