Gautam Gambhir, the former India opener, said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is so dangerous because he leaves batsmen in a state of confusion.

He noted that the 23-year-old has the ability to send down unplayable deliveries that result in batsmen not knowing “whether to go forward or back.”

As a result of this incredible skill, Afridi keeps on picking up wickets and delivering epic performances that have fueled his rise to stardom.

“That’s what you get when you play someone like Shaheen Afridi. You don’t know whether to go forward or back,” Gambhir was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Afridi is now representing Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has taken nine wickets in the first four games, which includes five-for against Australia.

Pakistan won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India and Australia.

Having lost two matches in a row, the men in green will be looking for a big win when they go up against Afghanistan on October 23 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

