Grant Bradburn, the Pakistan head coach, said he has taken note of all-rounder Faheem Ashraf’s finishing capabilities.

Ashraf has not played for the men in green regularly as of late as the selectors have been trying out a number of all-rounders.

Even though the 29-year-old has come up short in his bid to secure his place in the side, Bradburn is not giving up on him just yet, especially after seeing what he could do as a finisher during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“We have really taken note of the way Faheem has been able to finish games with the bat, particularly in [the] PSL,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before taking down Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

They were then involved in the Asia Cup, where Faheem featured in their matches against Bangladesh and India. However, he was unable to have the kind of impact he would have wanted as he was restricted to four runs and one wicket.

Faheem’s inconsistent performances led to him not being selected for the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

The men in green started their campaign on a high as they triumphed over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, they were unable to maintain their flawless run as they have now suffered back-to-back losses to India and Australia.

Pakistan will be looking to stop their two-match losing streak when they take on Afghanistan on October 23 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

