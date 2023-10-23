Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Rashid Latif believes that other than Babar Azam, only Sarfaraz Ahmed is “deserving of a leadership role in Tests” for Pakistan.

The 36-year-old used to captain the team previously and therefore possesses plenty of captaincy experience.

Mohammad Rizwan is Pakistan’s vice-captain in Tests right now, but Latif doesn’t feel he should be the second-in-command, especially considering that Sarfaraz has replaced Rizwan as the go-to wicketkeeper-batsman in the playing XI.

“If there is anyone else deserving of a leadership role in Tests, then that person is Sarfaraz and no one else,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before taking down Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

Following this, they featured in the Asia Cup, where they failed to make it to the final.

Currently, the men in green are featuring in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and started by winning their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, things haven’t gone according to plan since then as they lost to India and Australia.

With the team on a two-game losing streak, Azam will be hoping to lead Pakistan to victory in their match against Afghanistan on October 23 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

