Eoin Morgan, the former England captain, said fast rising Pakistan pace bowler Zaman Khan is “very, very effective.”

He noted that the 22-year-old possesses an “unusual action”, which makes it hard for batsmen to predict what kind of delivery he will bowl.

On top of that, he is quick and accurate, which makes it tougher for them to score runs off his bowling.

“We’ve all really enjoyed watching Zaman Khan in this tournament (The Hundred). Unusual action and delivery release point. Very, very effective,” Morgan was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Zaman has played six T20Is and one ODI for Pakistan, but isn’t in their squad for the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

The men in green started their campaign with consecutive wins over the Netherlands and India before losing their next two games against India and Australia.

Having found themselves in a spot of bother, Pakistan will be looking to turn their fortunes around when they face Afghanistan on October 23 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

