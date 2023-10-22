Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Matthew Hayden, the legendary Australia opener, said the Pakistan pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf are “unique bowlers.”

He noted that all three bring something different to the table, which is why they have been so successful.

Afridi is the spearhead of the pace attack and often makes early breakthroughs, while Naseem shares the new ball with him and causes mayhem with his improved ability to swing the ball.

As for Rauf, he is the most aggressive out of the three and causes batsmen plenty of trouble with his blistering pace and lethal bounce.

“We’ve got Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem. Three very different types of bowlers and unique bowlers,” Hayden told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Afridi has taken nine wickets in Pakistan’s first four games, which includes a five-wicket haul against Australia.

Rauf, meanwhile, has picked up eight wickets in total.

As for Naseem, he was ruled out of the tournament after suffering a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup. It is possible that the 20-year-old will be out of action for quite some time and could therefore miss Pakistan’s tour of Australia at the end of 2023 and the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well.

Pakistan kicked off their World Cup campaign with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering back-to-back losses against India and Australia.

They will be looking to get things back on track when they take on Afghanistan on October 23 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

