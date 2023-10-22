Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shoaib Akhtar, the legendary fast bowler, has urged Babar Azam to “be more aggressive” when captaining Pakistan.

Akhtar feels the 29-year-old is being too defensive in his approach to the leadership role and pointed out that something needs to change.

The men in green have had mixed results in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as they started off with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, things fell apart in their next two games against India and Australia as they lost by seven wickets and 62 runs respectively.

“Babar Azam needs to be more aggressive as a captain,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In addition to his captaincy, questions are also starting to be raised about Azam’s batting as he hasn’t been at his best in the World Cup.

The Lahore-born batsman has made scores of 5, 10, 50 and 18 thus far, giving him an average of 20.75.

Considering he is the leader of the batting line-up, Azam will be on the hunt for a big score when Pakistan take on Afghanistan on October 23 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 10651 ( 76.13 % ) No! 3340 ( 23.87 % )

