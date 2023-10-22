Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Umar Gul believes Babar Azam has a duty of leading from the front every time as he is Pakistan’s captain.

Considering how important he is to the team, Gul noted that the 29-year-old must keep performing and do everything in his power to avoid going through a lengthy rough patch.

Azam has not been at his best in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as he has made scores of 5, 10, 50 and 18 in the team’s first four matches against the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, India and Australia.

With a batting average of 20.75 in the tournament, Gul conceded that the Lahore-born batsman needs to be a lot more dominant than this.

“He should indeed be dominant because a leader’s duty is to lead from the front and perform for the team,” Gul told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan triumphed over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka to get off to a flawless start, but things went downhill after that as they lost to India and Australia.

Having tasted defeat in their last two matches, the men in green will be searching for a win when they go up against Afghanistan on October 23 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

