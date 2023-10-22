Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Nadeem Omar, the owner of the Quetta Gladiators, said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed “is our hero and will remain our hero.”

Sarfaraz captains the Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but the team has failed to make it to the final since winning the tournament back in 2019.

Despite not getting the expected results, Omar has backed the 36-year-0ld and wants him to stay with the franchise.

Sarfaraz himself has stated that he has no intention of leaving the Gladiators at all.

“I always say one thing, Sarfaraz is our hero and will remain our hero,” he told GeoSuper.tv.

Sarfaraz recently represented Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka and scored 32 runs at an average of 16.

It should be noted that he was replaced by Mohammad Rizwan during the second Test in Colombo after being struck on the helmet.

Currently, the men in green are playing in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and started on a high as they beat the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, they subsequently suffered back-to-back losses against India and Australia, and will now be looking to get their campaign back on track when they face Afghanistan on October 23 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

