Mohammad Amir, the left-arm fast bowler, has predicted that Pakistan will make it to the semi-finals in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Pakistan began with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, against whom they chased down a target of 345, making it the highest successful run chase in World Cup history.

However, things began going downhill from there as the men in green lost their next two games against India and Australia.

Despite this, Amir noted that Pakistan thrive in subcontinent conditions, which is why “you can’t write them off.”

It should be noted that Pakistan have only won the 50-over World Cup once, which came all the way back in 1992 when Imran Khan was captain.

“Pakistan will be in [the] top four and you can’t write them off in Asian conditions,” he said during a question and answer session on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Having suffered successive losses, Pakistan will be looking to turn their fortunes around when they face Afghanistan on October 23 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

