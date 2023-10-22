Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Dinesh Karthik, the India wicketkeeper-batsman, said Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf has a “nasty bouncer” and gets the ball to “skid” when bowling.

Couple this with his scorching pace and Karthik pointed out this is why the 29-year-old is one of the best death overs in the sport right now.

“Haris is arguably one of the best bowlers right now at the back end of an inning because of his skid and the nasty bouncer that he’s got,” he told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rauf is currently in action for Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has taken eight wickets in the first four games at an average of 29.12.

The men in green won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling in their next two fixtures against India and Australia as they lost by seven wickets and 62 runs respectively.

Pakistan will be looking to turn their fortunes around in their next game against Afghanistan, which takes place on October 23 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

