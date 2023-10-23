Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Virat Kohli, the India batting sensation, believes Pakistan captain Babar Azam is the number one batsman in the world in all three formats.

Kohli and Azam have constantly been compared to each other as they are both the batting spearheads for their respective countries.

Given how many times the 29-year-old from Lahore has scored runs and carried Pakistan to victory, Kohli noted that he deserves to be above everyone else.

“Babar Azam’s probably the top batsman in the world across formats, and rightly so,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Azam is currently leading Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has made scores of 5, 10, 50 and 18 against the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, India and Australia respectively.

Pakistan won their first two matches before losing to India and Australia.

Their next match will be against Afghanistan on October 23 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 10824 ( 75.24 % ) No! 3562 ( 24.76 % )

