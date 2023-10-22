Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Gautam Gambhir, the former India opening batsman, has defended Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the midst of his rough patch.

Gambhir noted that Azam “doesn’t need to give any message” to his critics as he has performed consistently in the 112 ODIs he has played to date.

The 29-year-old is the spearhead of Pakistan’s batting line-up, but hasn’t been living up to expectations over the past couple of months.

Despite this, Gambhir feels it is unfair for people to target the Lahore-born batsman, especially considering everything he has already achieved.

“Babar Azam doesn’t need to give any message. He has given a message in the [112] matches he has played,” he told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently featuring in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has made scores of 5, 10, 50 and 18 in Pakistan’s first four games against the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, India and Australia.

With a batting average of 20.75 in the tournament thus far, the Pakistan skipper will have his sights set on a big score when his side face Afghanistan on October 23 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He is definitely good, Sourav Ganguly on Pakistan batsman who hasn’t been at his best in the World Cup

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 10575 ( 76.48 % ) No! 3253 ( 23.52 % )

Like this: Like Loading...