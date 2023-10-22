Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Sourav Ganguly, the former India captain, said there is no doubt in his mind that Pakistan captain Babar Azam “is a good player.”

Azam hasn’t been in the best of form in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and over the past couple of months despite having a couple of standout knocks.

Nonetheless, Ganguly knows how dangerous the 29-year-old is as he can start scoring runs again at any time.

“Babar Azam is a good player, there’s no doubt about it,” he told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently leading Pakistan in the World Cup and has made scores of 5, 10, 50 and 18 against the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, India and Australia respectively.

Pakistan won their first two games before suffering back-to-back losses at the hands of India and Australia.

With their campaign having taken two big hits after a flawless start, the men in green will be searching for a big win when they go up against Afghanistan on October 23 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

