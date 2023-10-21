Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imam-ul-Haq, the Pakistan opener, recalled the time fast bowler Mohammad Asif got him and Fakhar Zaman out in no time in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeA Trophy).

Taking place back in 2016, Imam and Zaman were opening the batting for Habib Bank Limited, while Asif was playing for the Water And Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

In the first innings of the match, Asif clean bowled Zaman for four runs before dismissing Imam, who was caught in the slip cordon.

Even though the match ended as a draw, Imam still remembers how well Asif was bowling and the way he troubled both him and Zaman.

“Myself and Fakhar played him right towards the end of his career in 2016. There was a final against WAPDA in Karachi, and he knocked us over in no time,” he told Cricwick.

Imam and Zaman are now representing Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, with the former having made scores of 15, 12, 36 and 70 against the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, India and Australia.

Zaman, meanwhile, only played against the Netherlands and scored 12 runs before being replaced by Abdullah Shafique due to his poor form with the bat.

Pakistan beat the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing their next two games against India and Australia.

Having hit some bumps after getting off to a perfect start, the men in green will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Afghanistan on October 23 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Very difficult bowler to face, Imam-ul-Haq had a tough time against a Pakistan swing specialist

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 10527 ( 76.73 % ) No! 3193 ( 23.27 % )

Like this: Like Loading...