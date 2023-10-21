Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imam-ul-Haq, the Pakistan left-handed opening batsman, has admitted that he found it “very difficult” to face swing bowler Mohammad Asif.

Asif was once an undroppable member of the Pakistan team as he could generate out-swing and in-swing at will.

However, his career was cut short after he was indicted in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal as he never played for his country again.

Recalling when he faced the 40-year-old from Sheikhupura in domestic cricket, Imam conceded that he found it incredibly challenging.

The 27-year-old nephew of Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq pointed out that it was worse for right-handed batsmen as they “had no time to adjust” when Asif unleashed the in-swinger.

“Mohammad Asif was a very difficult bowler to face. I personally think he was more difficult for the right-handers, because if the ball nipped back in, the batsmen had no time to adjust,” he said on a podcast as quoted by Cricwick.

Imam recently made 57 runs in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which included a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 28.50.

He followed that up with 165 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two fifties, at an average of 55.

His latest assignment was the Asia Cup, where he amassed 92 runs in four games, which included a top score of 78, at an average of 30.66.

Right now, the Lahore-born batsman is featuring in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has made scores of 15, 12, 36 and 70 against the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, India and Australia respectively.

Pakistan started their campaign with victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, but have stumbled after that as they lost to India and Australia.

Currently on a two-game losing streak, Pakistan will be looking to end it when they face Afghanistan on October 23 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

