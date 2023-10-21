Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Inzamam-ul-Haq, the Pakistan chief selector, believes Faheem Ashraf is the best fast-bowling all-rounder the country has.

Faheem has been in and out of the national team despite previously having cemented his spot in the side.

His sporadic appearances for the men in green can be attributed to inconsistent performances and the selectors’ willingness to try out multiple players.

Having scouted all the potential candidates at the domestic level, Inzamam acknowledged that the 29-year-old is number one when it comes to pace-bowling all-rounders.

“Faheem Ashraf is number one among all the pace-bowling all-rounders in domestic [cricket],” he was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Pakistan recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series and Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series before playing in the Asia Cup, where they failed to make it to the final.

During the Asia Cup, Faheem got the chance to play in Pakistan’s matches against Bangladesh and India, but he was unable to do much as he was restricted to four runs and one wicket.

The Kasur native was not picked for the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where the men in green started with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, their campaign has taken a turn in the wrong direction as they lost to India and Australia.

Having suffered two losses in a row, Pakistan will be eager to get back to winning ways when they take on Afghanistan on October 23 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

