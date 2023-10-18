Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rashid Latif, the former Pakistan captain, called wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan the “terminator” for his spectacular hundred in the team’s six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Set a target of 345 to win, Rizwan spearheaded the chase, smashing a career-best 131 not out, which came off 121 balls and included eight boundaries and three sixes.

The 31-year-old from Peshawar was well supported by opening batsman Abdullah Shafique, who thumped a career-high 113, which came off 103 balls and included 10 boundaries and three sixes.

With both batsmen lighting up Hyderabad, Pakistan triumphed by six wickets and subsequently made history by completing the highest successful run chase ever in the World Cup.

“Terminator,” Latif said about Rizwan on X, formerly known as Twitter.

With Pakistan having won their opening match against the Netherlands by 81 runs, they held a perfect 2-0 record.

However, their flawless run was halted when they faced India as they lost by seven wickets, even though Rizwan continued his good form by scoring 49 runs.

Next up for the men in green will be a clash with Australia on October 20 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

