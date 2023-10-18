Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wahab Riaz, the former left-arm seamer, noted that Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf comes in after pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi and wreaks havoc.

Afridi’s job is to provide wickets with the new ball and once this has been accomplished, the men in green unleash Rauf on the opposition.

Capable of bowling at speeds over 150 kph and getting extra bounce, the 29-year-old is a force to be reckoned with as he troubles batsmen and often gets key breakthroughs for Pakistan.

As a result of this, Rauf has become an instrumental part of Pakistan’s pace attack.

“Later Haris Rauf takes charge,” Wahab told Cricket Pakistan.

Rauf didn’t play in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but did take five wickets in two ODIs against Afghanistan at an average of 13.20.

He followed that up with nine wickets in four matches during the Asia Cup at an average of 13.33.

Currently, he is representing his country at the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has claimed five wickets in Pakistan’s first three games against the Netherlands, Sri Lanka and India.

Having won two matches and lost one, which came against India, the men in green will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Australia on October 20 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: The terminator, Rashid Latif on Pakistan batsman who isn’t going to be dropped anytime soon

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 10454 ( 76.9 % ) No! 3141 ( 23.1 % )

Like this: Like Loading...