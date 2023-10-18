Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Grant Bradburn, the Pakistan head coach, has praised mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed, pointing out that he has enjoyed “some real success early.”

Abrar has only been used in Test cricket, where he has picked up 38 wickets in six matches, which includes two five-wicket hauls, at an average of 31.07.

The 25-year-old from Karachi quickly became a household name for his ability to bamboozle batsmen with his different variations and given how well he has done so far, it is likely that Bradburn and the national selectors will keep backing him.

“Abrar is new to Test cricket, he’s had some real success early,” Bradburn was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Abrar featured in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July 2023 and finished with 10 wickets at an average of 23.90.

He didn’t play in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan or the Asia Cup and hasn’t been picked for the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Instead, he has been representing Karachi Region Whites in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and Bahawalpur Region in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy.

Pakistan began their World Cup campaign with an 81-run win over the Netherlands before beating Sri Lanka by six wickets, during which they chased down a target of 345, making it the highest successful run chase in World Cup history.

However, their flawless start came to an end when they faced India, who beat them by seven wickets.

Pakistan will now take on Australia on October 20 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Not performed at his best yet, Wahab Riaz wants to see Pakistan bowler take next step up

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 10454 ( 76.9 % ) No! 3141 ( 23.1 % )

Like this: Like Loading...