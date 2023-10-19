Image taken by Bimal Mirwani

Wahab Riaz, the former Pakistan pace bowler, has pointed out that the 10 overs left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls in every match during the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup “will be of great importance.”

Afridi is the spearhead of the Pakistan pace attack and is expected to take wickets early on, in the middle overs and in the death overs as well.

Given the crucial role the 23-year-old holds, Wahab noted that he has to keep delivering and cannot afford to see his wickets dry up, especially in a major tournament like the World Cup.

“In the World Cup, Afridi’s ten overs will be of great importance,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi has taken four wickets in Pakistan’s first three matches against the Netherlands, Sri Lanka and India.

The men in green have won two games thus far, with their only loss coming against India.

Next up for them will be a clash against Australia on October 20 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

