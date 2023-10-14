Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, has chosen Salman Ali Agha and Iftikhar Ahmed as the two batsmen who have helped make the middle order stronger.

Salman has been rock solid since coming into the national team and has put up a number of strong performances in both Tests and ODIs.

As for Iftikhar, he has assumed the role of Pakistan’s go-to power-hitter and finisher, and has not disappointed as he has delivered big fireworks on a number of occasions. He has also been utilised as a part-time bowler, further increasing his value.

“The presence of Salman Ali Agha and Iftikhar Ahmed has bolstered our middle order,” Azam told PCB Digital.

Pakistan recently defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before beating Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

They then featured in the Asia Cup, where they fell short of making it to the final.

Currently, the men in green are involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and have won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

Their next match will be against India on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

