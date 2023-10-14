Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Hasan Ali, the veteran fast bowler, doesn’t want people to count out Pakistan captain Babar Azam following his slow start to the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as he can “change the game anytime.”

Azam has made scores of 5 and 10 against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka respectively, raising some concerns about his form.

However, Hasan, who has taken six wickets in the World Cup so far, has backed the 28-year-old to bounce back as he is one of the top batsmen in the world for a reason.

“We know he can change the game anytime,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Prior to the World Cup, Azam made 76 runs in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.33.

He then played in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and finished with 113 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 37.66.

Most recently, he was involved in the Asia Cup and accumulated 207 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 151, at an average of 51.75.

Having notched wins in the first two World Cup games, Azam will be hoping to contribute with a big score in Pakistan’s next match against India on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

