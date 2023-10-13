Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Kamran Akmal said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir is currently “being groomed” for more international cricket.

The 22-year-old is among the many young talents Pakistan have and has featured in three T20Is to date, all of which came during the recent Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Considering that he averages 34.32 and 35.59 in first-class cricket and List A cricket respectively, Akmal feels that it is possible Nazir could be seen in Pakistan colours more often in the near future.

“Rohail Nazir is being groomed too,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before crushing Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

They then featured in the Asia Cup, where they fell agonisingly short of making it to the final.

Currently, the men in green are playing in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India and have made a fantastic start to their campaign as they defeated the Netherlands by 81 runs and Sri Lanka by six wickets.

Next up for Pakistan will be a clash with India on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

