Inzamam-ul-Haq, the Pakistan chief selector, insisted that he hasn’t moved on from middle order batsman Shan Masood.

Masood was recently dropped from the ODI squad, but Inzamam made it clear that the 33-year-old is still in his plans for the future.

It is likely that the senior batsman will continue featuring for the men in green in Test cricket, but when it comes to ODIs and T20Is, he will probably have to win back his spot.

“He is a part of our plans,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before taking down Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

They then played in the Asia Cup, where they fell short in their bid to make it to the final.

Pakistan are now featuring in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India and began with an 81-run win over the Netherlands.

They then defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets after chasing down a huge target of 345, which is the highest successful run chase in World Cup history.

Pakistan will now go up against arch-rivals India on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

