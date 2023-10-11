Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, believes left-arm speedster Mohammad Amir could have been a “massive asset” for the team had he been available for selection.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 and has been featuring in various T20 leagues all over the world.

Given his wicket-taking skills and the fact that he is still 31 years old, Arthur conceded that the men in green would have loved to have the services of Amir.

“He is just a massive asset to us,” he said on Amir’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Amir was in top form during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as he finished with 16 wickets in 10 matches for the Jamaica Tallawahs at an average of 13.75 and an economy rate of 6.87.

Pakistan recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before going on to whitewash Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

They then played in the Asia Cup, where they narrowly missed out on reaching the final.

Pakistan are now involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India and started their campaign with an 81-run win over the Netherlands.

They made it two wins in a row after chasing down 345 runs in their six-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Pakistan made history in that match as it was the highest successful run chase ever in the World Cup.

The men in green will now take on India on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

