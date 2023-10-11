Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Kamran Akmal, the former wicketkeeper, has backed middle order batsman Saud Shakeel to reach Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s level in three to four years.

Akmal has been highly impressed with Shakeel’s batting lately and feels that he has what it takes to become one of the elite cricketers in the game, just like Azam and India superstar Virat Kohli.

The 28-year-old has had a number of highlight performances lately, including a career-best 208 not out in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July 2023.

In the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, the Karachi native starred in the team’s 81-run win over the Netherlands as he made 68 runs, which is his highest score in ODIs.

“I am looking at Saud from a different angle. I am considering him in the league, which includes big names like Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, and other five to six players,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“He should be reaching near these players in the next three to four years – given the performance he has showcased, particularly when the circumstances were difficult. So, this is a good sign for Pakistan cricket when any batsman displays excellent batting performance, that too at an early age in early Test cricket.”

After beating the Netherlands, Pakistan thumped Sri Lanka by six wickets in their second World Cup game, during which they chased down 345 runs, making it the highest successful run chase ever in the history of the ICC tournament.

The men in green will now face India on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup?

