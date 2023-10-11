Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Saim Ayub, the up-and-coming Pakistan batsman, only needed to use the word “class” to describe how good opener Abdullah Shafique is.

His comments come after Shafique lit up the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup with a breathtaking century in Pakistan’s six-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

Given a chance to play after replacing Fakhar Zaman at the top of the order, the 23-year-old from Sialkot struck a career-best 113, which came off 103 balls and included 10 boundaries and three sixes.

Supported by Mohammad Rizwan’s career-high 131 not out, which came off 121 deliveries and included eight boundaries and three sixes, the men in green chased down 345 runs, making it the highest successful run chase in World Cup history.

“Class,” Ayub said about Shafique on X, which is formerly known as Twitter.

Pakistan have now secured two wins in their first two games as they beat the Netherlands by 81 runs in their opening match.

Next up for the men in green will be a clash against India on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

