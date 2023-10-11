Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the Pakistan left-arm seamer, praised opener Abdullah Shafique and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for their centuries in the team’s record-breaking six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Shafique came into the game as a replacement for the underperforming Fakhar Zaman and made the most of the opportunity he was given as he thumped a career-best 113, which came off 103 balls and included 10 boundaries and three sixes.

Rizwan, meanwhile, hammered a career-high 131 not out, which came off 121 deliveries and included eight boundaries and three sixes.

With both batsmen playing their part, Pakistan chased down 345 to win, making it the highest successful run chase in World Cup history.

“Tremendous performance from Abdullah and the Superman Mohammad Rizwan to get us over the line,” Afridi, who contributed with one wicket, said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

With Pakistan also having won their World Cup opener against the Netherlands by 81 runs, they will be looking to make it three wins out of three when they take on India on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup?

