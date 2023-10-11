Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Aaqib Javed, the Lahore Qalandars head coach, believes that Pakistan shouldn’t pick Hasan Ali in their pace attack and instead opt for an all-rounder.

Hasan is currently part of Pakistan’s World Cup squad and took two wickets in their opening game against the Netherlands, which they won by 81 runs.

He followed that up with four wickets in Pakistan’s six-wicket win over Sri Lanka, where they chased down 345 to win, making it the highest successful run chase in World Cup history.

However, Aaqib feels the men in green would benefit by having an all-rounder who can hold his own with the bat and chip in with the ball as well.

“Hasan Ali, I don’t think so. I think you should go to an all-rounder,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Prior to the World Cup, Hasan didn’t feature in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan or the Asia Cup.

He was included in the World Cup team as a replacement for pace bowler Naseem Shah, who suffered a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup.

Naseem may also miss Pakistan’s tour of Australia at the end of the year and the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well.

Pakistan’s next World Cup match will be against India on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

