Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Umar Gul admitted he was shocked when Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from international cricket.

Amir made the surprising move in December 2020 and has since featured in multiple domestic T20 leagues around the world.

The 31-year-old from Gujjar Khan has teased the possibility of an international return on a couple of occasions, but has never taken any steps to indicate that it will become a reality.

“I was surprised when he [Amir] took retirement from international cricket,” Gul told Cricket Pakistan. “It’s not uncommon for players to face challenges when their performance falls short.

“However, it’s important to remember that you can’t always pinpoint a specific coach or factor as the sole reason for being dropped. Instead, it’s better to hold yourself accountable and take responsibility.”

Amir just finished playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he took 16 wickets in 10 matches for the Jamaica Tallawahs at an average of 13.75 and an economy rate of 6.87.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team recently defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series and then went on to beat Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

The men in green then played in the Asia Cup, where they fell short of qualifying for the final.

Right now, they are featuring in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India and kicked off their campaign with an 81-run win over the Netherlands.

Next up for them will be a match against Sri Lanka on October 10 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Same class as Virat Kohli, Imran Khan doesn’t think Pakistan batting star is inferior

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 9560 ( 77.37 % ) No! 2796 ( 22.63 % )

Like this: Like Loading...