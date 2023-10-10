Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Angelo Mathews, the Sri Lanka all-rounder, said there is no doubt in his mind that Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is a “world-class bowler.”

Afridi has been Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats for a couple of years now and has consistently taken wickets.

This has elevated him to the highest heights, with many cricketers rating the 23-year-old as one of the best fast bowlers in world cricket right now.

Having faced Afridi and seen what he can do with the ball, Mathews admitted he would tend to agree with the general consensus.

“We know Shaheen is a world-class bowler,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Afridi recently took six wickets in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka at an average of 37.33.

He followed that up with six wickets in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan at an average of 16.33.

As for the Asia Cup, he claimed 10 wickets in five games at an average of 23.50.

Currently, Afridi is representing Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India and started by taking one wicket in the team’s 81-run win over the Netherlands.

The men in green will now face Sri Lanka on October 10 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

