Mohammad Haris, the young rising star, has admitted that there is no chance he will replace wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan in the Pakistan team right now.

A wicketkeeper-batsman himself, Haris pointed out that Rizwan is the go-to option for that position, especially in limited overs cricket.

That said, the 22-year-old from Peshawar is formulating a plan to play for the men in green more regularly.

Revealing how he aims to do it, Haris noted that it consists of him becoming a better fielder so that he can play as a specialist batsman.

Since he is a talented power-hitter as well, it may give him an edge over other batsmen who have a more conventional playing style.

“Rizwan is the first choice as wicketkeeper for [the] Pakistan team. There is always stiff competition for the role of wicketkeeper in a team, which is precisely the reason why I’m trying to become a better fielder so that I can play in the team purely as a batter,” Haris t0ld Geo News as quoted by Cricwick.

Haris didn’t play in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka or their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which the men in green won 2-0 and 3-0 respectively.

However, he did feature in the team’s must-win game against Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup, where he was dismissed for three runs.

Pakistan are now involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, but Haris was not included in the team that was selected for the tournament.

The men in green kicked off their campaign with an 81-run win over the Netherlands and will now face Sri Lanka on October 10 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

