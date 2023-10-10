Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Salman Ali Agha, the Pakistan middle order batsman, said mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed has been “amazing” since making his debut in December 2022.

Abrar has only been utilised in Test cricket to date, having claimed 38 wickets in six matches, which includes two five-wicket hauls, at an average of 31.07.

Considering how well the Karachi native has fared so far, Salman has high hopes for him going forward.

“Abrar since his debut has been amazing,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Abrar recently played in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka and took 10 wickets at an average of 23.90.

He didn’t feature in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan or the Asia Cup and also wasn’t picked in Pakistan’s squad for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Instead, he has been playing domestic cricket in Pakistan, where he has represented Karachi Region Whites in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and Bahawalpur Region in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy.

Pakistan kickstarted their World Cup campaign with an 81-run win over the Netherlands.

They will be looking to make it two wins out of two games when they take on Sri Lanka on October 10 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

