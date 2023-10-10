Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imran Khan, the 1992 World Cup winning captain, believes current Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is in the “same class” as India batting superstar Virat Kohli.

Azam and Kohli have frequently been compared to each other since both of them are the leaders of their respective batting line-ups.

While many cricketers feel Kohli is ahead of Azam given the amount he has accomplished in his illustrious career, Imran feels that the 28-year-old Pakistan dynamo is right up there with the 34-year-old India supremo.

“I haven’t recently seen cricket, but I believe that Virat Kohli and Babar Azam belong to the same class,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33 in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

He then struck 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 37.66.

His latest assignment was the Asia Cup, where he made 207 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 151, at an average of 51.75.

Currently, he is in action in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, where he started by scoring five runs in the team’s 81-run win over the Netherlands.

Pakistan will now go up against Sri Lanka on October 10 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: No doubt he’s good, Rashid Latif on Pakistan bowler not playing as often now

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 9560 ( 77.37 % ) No! 2796 ( 22.63 % )

Like this: Like Loading...