Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Stuart Broad, the England speedster, acknowledged that Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has “got such natural skill.”

Afridi is renowned for his wicket-taking abilities, especially with the new ball as he has developed a habit of getting early breakthroughs.

The 23-year-old rose through the ranks to become Pakistan’s pace spearhead in such quick time as he troubles batsmen with his swing, bounce and overall speed.

Having seen this for himself, Broad conceded that Afridi is really something special.

“He’s got such natural skill,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi recently claimed six wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 37.33 before going on to take six more in two ODIs against Afghanistan at an average of 16.33.

In the Asia Cup, he continued to impress with the ball as he finished with 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 23.50.

Afridi is now playing in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India and kicked off his campaign with a solitary wicket in Pakistan’s 81-run win over the Netherlands.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Sri Lanka on October 10 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He got preference, Inzamam-ul-Haq on fast-bowling all-rounder Pakistan needed

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 9434 ( 77.5 % ) No! 2739 ( 22.5 % )

Like this: Like Loading...