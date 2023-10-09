Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, believes that left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is “still one of the best bowlers in the world.”

Amir is currently ineligible for selection in the Pakistan team as he retired from international cricket in December 2020.

While he has teased the possibility of coming out of retirement on a couple of occasions, the 31-year-old from Gujjar Khan has not taken any concrete steps to make it a reality.

Nonetheless, having seen Amir in action in various T20 leagues around the world, Arthur acknowledged that Amir is still a special bowler as he continues to take a large number of wickets.

“Just very simply, he is still one of the best bowlers in the world,” he said on Amir’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Amir was recently in action in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he claimed 16 wickets in 10 matches for the Jamaica Tallawahs at an average of 13.75 and an economy rate of 6.87.

The Pakistan team recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series and Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series. Following this, they featured in the Asia Cup, where they failed to reach the final.

Right now, the men in green are playing in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India and began their campaign with an 81-run win over the Netherlands.

Their next game will be against Sri Lanka on October 10 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: A good asset, Inzamam-ul-Haq throws support behind Pakistan pace bowler lacking game time

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 9333 ( 77.66 % ) No! 2685 ( 22.34 % )

Like this: Like Loading...