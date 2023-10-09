Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Inzamam-ul-Haq, the Pakistan chief selector, has thrown his support behind rising star Zaman Khan as he believes the pace bowler has all the attributes to “become a good asset.”

In order for this to happen, he noted that the 22-year-old needs more game time at the domestic level, especially in first-class cricket.

Interestingly, Zaman has yet to make his first-class debut and has only featured in eight List A matches. His most favoured format has been T20s by far as he has played 68 matches to date.

With the Mirpur native having represented Pakistan in six T20Is and one ODI to date, Inzamam seems intent on giving him more chances if he performs well in domestic cricket.

“He will become a good asset for Pakistan if he plays more first-class games,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan cricket team recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series and Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

After that, they played in the Asia Cup, but fell short of making it to the final.

Currently, the men in green are taking part in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India and began their campaign with an 81-run win over the Netherlands.

They will be back in action on October 10 when they take on Sri Lanka in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

