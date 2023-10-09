Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Umar Gul, the former fast bowler, said Babar Azam has a “weak zone” outside his off-stump but is confident that the Pakistan captain will work to eliminate the issue.

He noted that there is nothing wrong with Azam having weaknesses since no player is perfect.

However, Gul pointed out that the sooner the 28-year-old resolves the problem, the better it is for Pakistan.

“No human is perfect [whether] he is a sportsman or anyone else. Every individual has strengths and weaknesses. Yes, you can say that it’s his weakness, but obviously, he (Babar) must have seen this and he might be working on his weak zone,” the 40-year-old from Peshawar told Cricket Pakistan.

“There are coaches who are with him, especially the new batting coach and the head coach, who will definitely work on that particular thing.”

Azam recently scored 76 runs in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.33.

He then proceeded to make 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.66.

The Lahore-born batsman recently led the men in green in the Asia Cup and amassed 207 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 151, at an average of 51.75.

Currently, he is in action in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India and started off by making five runs in his side’s 81-run win over the Netherlands.

Pakistan’s next fixture will see them face off against Sri Lanka on October 10 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

