Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Usama Mir, the Pakistan leg-spinner, believes he is a much better bowler now as he has more variations and has “gotten greater control” by playing a lot of red-ball cricket.

Mir is starting to be picked more often by Pakistan and recently played in their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which the men in green won 3-0.

In the two matches he played, the 27-year-old from Sialkot took one wicket at an average of 79 and an economy rate of 6.07.

While he would have liked to do better against Afghanistan, he reiterated that his bowling has improved leaps and bounds from where it used to be.

“I used to bowl with one pace only; now, I can vary my pace. I have gotten great control over my bowling due to red-ball cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Mir was recently in Pakistan’s squad for the Asia Cup, but he didn’t play a single game.

He is now involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, but didn’t feature in Pakistan’s opening game against the Netherlands, which they won by 81 runs.

The men in green will be back in action on October 10 when they take on Sri Lanka in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

