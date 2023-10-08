Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Dinesh Karthik, the India wicketkeeper-batsman, has ranked Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf as “one of the best white-ball bowlers in the world.”

Rauf has enjoyed an extraordinary rise to the top in the last few years and has cemented his spot as a key member of Pakistan’s pace attack in ODIs and T20Is.

The 29-year-old is among the quickest bowlers in the entire country as he is capable of hitting speeds beyond 150 kph.

Karthik noted that Rauf’s wicket-taking skills and ability to stem the flow of runs, especially in the death overs, makes him such a useful asset for the men in green.

“Haris Rauf is one of the best white-ball bowlers in the world, especially in [the] end overs,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rauf didn’t play in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but he did take five wickets in two ODIs against Afghanistan at an average of 13.20.

As for the Asia Cup, he finished with nine wickets in four games at an average of 13.33.

Rauf is now playing in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India and started his campaign with three wickets in Pakistan’s 81-run over the Netherlands.

Next up for the men in green will be a match against Sri Lanka on October 10 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

