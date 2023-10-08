Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Zaka Ashraf, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, has made it abundantly clear that there are “no intentions” to replace Babar Azam as captain or the current coaching staff.

There had been rumours of a potential split captaincy earlier in 2023 after Pakistan’s disappointing home season, but all the chatter seems to have died down.

As for the coaches, Grant Bradburn currently holds the title of head coach while Mickey Arthur is the team director.

Even though many former cricketers were not happy with their appointments, Ashraf reiterated that the duo will not be going anywhere for now.

“I believe this team is performing and we should not disturb them. Currently, we have no intentions to change the coaching staff or players,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan cricket team recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series and Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

They then featured in the Asia Cup, where they failed to make it to the final.

Right now, the men in green are involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India and began their campaign with an 81-run win over the Netherlands.

Their next game will see them go up against Sri Lanka on October 10 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

