Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said he loves captain Babar Azam and wants to “marry him.”

Ramiz was obviously joking when saying this, but his hilarious remark comes after the 28-year-old has been in solid form with the bat.

Azam is Pakistan’s batting spearhead and often plays the hero role as he saves the men in green from precarious situations.

This, according to Ramiz, is what makes him so special and one of the elite cricketers in the world right now.

“I just absolutely love him – wanna marry him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently made 76 runs in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.33 before following it up with 113 runs in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.66.

His latest assignment was the Asia Cup, where he amassed 207 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 151, at an average of 51.75.

Right now, Azam is captaining Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India and began by scoring five runs in his team’s 81-run win over the Netherlands.

The men in green will return to action on October 10 when they face Sri Lanka in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

